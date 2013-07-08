A Platform That Makes Both Learning and Teaching a Pleasant Experience

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Education has become much more fun and flexible thanks to the internet. There are no criteria for joining an online learning course. All adults, children, men and women can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There is no compulsion to attend timely classes. Online learning is a virtual space where teachers and learners can interact without any boundaries and inhibitions.



All subjects can be learned at the online school from the conventional science and English subjects to foreign languages, culinary arts etc. Learning with the help of the video TV has facilitated people to gain knowledge without any hassles. Instructors can share their knowledge by uploading courses and also make some earnings.



Knowledge is now accessible with the help of these online learning sites. Courses that do not feature in the curriculum of the conventional schools can easily be found online. Language is also not a hindrance. The online learning sites provide language translation facilities thus eliminating the need of translators which slows down the learning process.



The concept of earning while teaching has been attracted much flock to these sites. There are no set rules but a course of minimum 3 sessions has to be uploaded. The teachers are also allowed to hold community discussions and set up a store related to the courses. The students can save their time as the duration of each session is only 3 minutes. This alleviates the headache of wading through a mountain of content. They even have a guaranteed 30 days money back policy.



Scooltv.com is a revolutionary concept that not only helps people to gain knowledge but also initiates connection between people located in different parts of the world. They have opened a unique way to earn money. Teachers can make some additional income by sharing their knowledge. Students receive more exposure and they can learn something new every time.



