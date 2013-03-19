'A Posh Production' Offering DJ Services in Chicago Area

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- ‘A Posh Production’, a renowned name when it comes to organizing special events, is offering DJ services in the Chicago area. The Disc Jockey Chicago offering covers events including weddings, corporate occasions, and school functions, among others and helps make them special and memorable. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “DJ entertainment is an integral part of any of the modern day’s event irrespective of the nature. An experienced DJ can go a long way in keeping and maintaining the flow, while making the same memorable and interesting. We have some of the best Chicago DJ’s who have years of experience behind them and have performed on numerous occasions.”



According to sources, the demand for professional disc jockeys is high, especially for wedding events. When asked, the spokesman said, “The Chicago wedding DJ s play a vital role in controlling the sound at the event. They are certainly in demand.”



The company also offers other services including decoration, lightening and mobile photo booths, among others. It works in close contact with some of the renowned vendors in the area. If you need a Chicago DJ , You can check out all of the services that 'A Posh Production' offers to their customers by visiting their website http://aposhproduction.com/



About ‘A Posh Production’

‘A Posh Production’ is an Elmhurst based organization offering services including Disc Jockeys, Chicago special event lightening, and video and photo booths, among others. The company works with clients to plan their events and ensures that things run smoothly. The DJ’s of the organization handle introductions and announcements as well.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: DJ Matt Windsor

Contact Number: 312 788 7674

Address: 747, Church Road, Suite C1

Elmhurst, Illinois 60126

Email: info@aposhproduction.com

Website: http://aposhproduction.com/