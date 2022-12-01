A Positive Transformation! Dr. Jean Marie Farish's Newly Released Book Helps Children & Youth Reflect and Grow!

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- Dynamic author duo Dr. Jean Marie Farish and Viki Winterton's latest book, My Love Journal, has now been released. This new book is the last project both the authors collaborated on before Viki Winterton transitioned from this world. Their new book is the second installment to their 2018 release My Joy Journal, and it helps children and youth start a positive self-dialogue, while gently nudging them towards inner reflection.



My Love Journal is a simple and easy transformational tool that has been designed to make a profound impact on the lives of children and youth across the globe. The book is a step-by-step program that helps children and youth unlock a new life lesson every day and learn positive values through the power of love. The essential character building values being taught through this book include patience, kindness, generosity, humility, courtesy, selflessness, guilelessness, good temper, and sincerity. Each value is described in a simple yet impactful manner, which is followed by an easy questionnaire to help readers understand the meaning of each value and learn how to implement it in their life. At the end of each questionnaire, readers can reward themselves for learning well with a 'Feel Good Badge.' This interactive learning experience can be highly engaging, while gently making way for a positive transformation in young children. A portion of the proceeds from this book will be donated to hospitals and programs helping children with cancer.



Dr. Jean Marie Farish and Viki Winterton worked on My Love Journal with a mission to nurture the children of the world with positivity and love. The duo regularly collaborated to create meaningful literary work. Dr. Jean Marie Farish is a best-selling and award-winning author. As the CEO and Founder of Life Care Wellness PEP for Angels, Inc, she is a proactive Life Care Coach working to improve the lives of hospitalized children.



Viki Winterton was a force to be reckoned with in the publishing world. Always working to bring positivity into the world, she worked on many notable projects, and collaborated with exceptional people throughout her career. Dr. Jean Marie Farish is available for interviews.



