A Prayer for the Devil: Dale Allan's Provocative Thriller Steals Literary Limelight with Countless Awards

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Some call it ‘sizzling’ and others hail it an ‘important cultural marker’. In short, Dale Allan’s debut novel has done a whole lot more than simply test the literary waters. Its cultural significance adds weight to what could be the most powerful new release this year.



Let the awards do the talking. To date, ‘A Prayer for the Devil’ has been a winner in three categories of the National Indie Excellence Book Awards, awarded Silver for Best Thriller and Suspense in the Book Of The Year Awards by Foreword Reviews, achieved finalist positions in two categories of the International Book Awards and even a ‘Top 10’ fiction place at the Paris Book Festival. Due to an overwhelming call from readers to make this a movie and preliminary queries from Hollywood movie producers, Dale Allan has just completed the screenplay for this exciting tale.



Synopsis:

Twin brothers Luke and Aaron Miller could not lead more different lives. Aaron is a rising political star who manages the campaign of a man many believe will be the nation’s next president. Luke, on the other hand entered the priesthood. When Aaron and the candidate he supports are killed in a bombing at a presidential stump speech, the Miller family’s core is destroyed. Fear of a terrorist threat grips the nation, but the FBI and the press seem more focused on the death of a presidential candidate than on the other innocent victims like Aaron. Suddenly, Luke begins to feel the lure of a vengeance that is stronger than the bond of faith.



As he falls deeper into the abyss of political intrigue that surrounded his brother’s mysterious professional life, Luke is tempted to break his promise to God and reassess his own sense of right and wrong. Luke’s comfortable life in Boston collides with the faraway world of the Middle East as he sets out on a journey to unravel the truth behind Aaron’s murder. Will he take an eye for an eye? Luke’s journey through his own darkness propels him to a shocking ending that will leave readers breathless.



As the author explains, his narrative is unintentionally but powerfully timely.



“This book starts with a bombing in Boston, even though it was written well before the Boston marathon terrorist attack. It reflects the current climate we live in via a suspenseful plot line with many unexpected twists and turns. It shows the sharp contrasts between moderate Muslims and the far reaching aspects of Sharia Law,” says Allan.



Continuing, “While this timing wasn’t planned, the subject matter is resonating very strongly with readers. We can’t ignore the current debate between faith and justice, so hopefully my narrative will give readers something to think about well after they finish the book.”



Since its release, the book has garnered an impressive string of rave reviews.



“I promise you a compelling read. I couldn’t put it down once I started reading it. If you’re a James Patterson or David Baldacci fan, you’ll love this author’s style and ability to tell a story and keep your interest, even with several subplots in play…This exciting thriller could easily be made into an action-packed motion picture.” — Ed Wilkinson – Editor: The Tablet



ForeWord Reviews were equally as impressed, adding, “a fast-paced, brilliant thriller that literally begins with a bang and never lets up…Honoring the intelligence of his audience, the author takes a minimalist approach that sucks readers in, keeps them thinking, and makes all 314 pages fly by with breath-taking speed.”



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A Prayer for the Devil’ is available now: http://amzn.to/157RvUq. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://daleallan.com/



About Dale Allan

A graduate of Fordham University, Dale has held several senior positions in Fortune 250 companies and has traveled the world. A black belt in martial arts, avid fly-fisherman, political junkie and devout Christian, the creative storylines of his novels reflect the many aspects of his diversified life.



When Dale Allan was just twelve years old, his father was murdered while away on an extended business trip. A week before his death, Dale had struggled to write a letter updating him on the family’s activities. When his father was buried with the handwritten note in his pocket, Dale fully understood the power of writing.