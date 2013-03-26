A Prenuptial Agreement Can Potentially Prevent Disputes in the Event of a Divorce

Cologne, NRW -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- GRP Rainer Lawyers and Tax Advisors, Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Düsseldorf, Essen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen, Nuremberg and London www.grprainer.com/en explain: Prior to the marriage ceremony, couples should consider executing a prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement is advantageous for both spouses, since the pre-emptive regulation of issues which from experience are often more difficult to resolve in the event of a dispute creates legal certainty for all spouses.



Prior to the marriage ceremony, it may be important to reflect on all aspects of planned married life. In this connection, the current employment situation of both partners and planned autonomy can play a particularly important role. Furthermore, the desire to have children as well as provision for old age may also have to be taken into consideration.



The statutory matrimonial property regime is the community of acquisitions. The equalisation of the accrued gains determines the equalisation of the assets which a married couple has accumulated during the marriage. The married couple’s legacies are deducted from this. However, the community of property, for example, can also be agreed on. This can potentially be of importance to businessmen.



Businessmen in particular should consider executing a prenuptial agreement in the run-up to the marriage ceremony. Should no provisions be in place in advance, the established business may under certain circumstances be similarly calculated into the equalisation of the accrued gains. In the worst case, this can lead to transfer or insolvency of the business. The business can potentially be exempted from the equalisation of the accrued gains by means of a prenuptial agreement.



Furthermore, provisions should be made for post-marital subsistence and, where children are involved, child support. Pension rights adjustment should also be regulated. This concerns the equalisation of retirement pension expectancies.



A lawyer versed in family law shall gladly explain to you how you can secure yourself against the possibility of a divorce with a prenuptial agreement.



