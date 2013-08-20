A Problem Most Companies Would Love to Have, Popular Designer Men's Dress Shoes Manufacturer Damen Frost Faces a Problem Meeting North America Retail Demands

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Designer men’s dress shoes from Europe choicest brand Damen Frost is rapidly making its way to America’s luxury footwear market. The products from the company have received groundbreaking response so far from the American designer footwear enthusiasts, forcing Damen Frost to expand their manufacturing capacity in North America. They presently have two stores based out of Chicago and three more stores are coming up soon in New York, California, and Atlanta. Damen Frost also operates a highly popular store in Alberta, Canada. Hundreds of products from the company are shipped daily to different parts of America, and their manufacturing capacity has been increased by 40% to cope up with this rising demand.



Damen Frost Footwear is designed and constructed with the utmost care to provide an ultimate combination of style and comfort. The popular line of products from them includes Loafers, Boots, Cap Toe, and Wingtip shoes. All these 100% handmade dress shoes come with two year warranty for all types of manufacturing defects. Only the highest quality of leather from the leading tanneries across Europe are used by Damen Frost. These products are exceptional because their insoles are designed by experienced chiropractors and offers additional padding for extra comfort. The leather soles are specially treated to extend their life. These are the reasons why many top celebrities across the globe only wear shoes from Damen Frost.



The limited production capacity of these men dress shoes may have actually boosted the popularity of Damen Frost products amongst the affluent segment of the market, feels Michael Crown, a senior spokesperson from the company. He also mentioned that the factory is on a 14hr shift to meet the retailer’s orders. Summing up the overall situation, Mr. Crown said,“Retailers are feeling the pressure from their customers wanting to purchase the footwear. We are still feeling the pain, but with the extra manufacturing manpower we have successfully replenishing the stock. We would like to thank all our customers that supported us through these challenging times by allowing a delay in the shipment of their order. Damen Frost is still working hard to meet customer demand at the same time replenishing its North American warehouse supply”.



About Damen Frost

Damen Frost is a renowned designer footwear brand from Europe that is diversifying rapidly in North America. To meet the heavy demand of their products from the U.S retailers, the company has recently increased their production capacity by 40%.



Contact

Michael Crown

Website: www.damenfrost.com

Email: Michael.crown@damenfrost.com