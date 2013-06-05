A Property Portal to Redefine Online Property Search Presenting realtycompass.com "for Every Project in Your City"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Blitz Krieg technologies, a new entrant in the online portal space, today announced the launch of http://www.realtycompass.com, an online property portal that provides a Path breaking idea which promises to give home buyers the unique benefit of having every project in the city listed. The business idea is to give customers a “single window” for their home purchase. The idea has 4 primary benefits namely,



1. Opportunity to Strike a best deal in home purchase

2. Find a home which fulfils each and every requirement

3. Provide Single window for home search

4. Give 10 times more projects than any other property portal



http://www.realtycompass.com has already comprehensively listed 2500 projects in Chennai and Bangalore, 1100 projects in Hyderabad and 250 projects in Coimbatore, which is 10 times more projects than the nearest competitor in the online property portal space.



The portal has a unique business model of listing projects using an internal research team as against listing by fee. This has brought a novelty to the online property portal business where the process is generally subscription-driven and only paid subscriptions are listed. Realty compass.com strives to list each and every project giving maximum value to the customers and helping them identify various home options by providing a single window to start their home search. The Intellisearch feature is the first of kind in real estate portal space. This venture will ultimately bring down the cost of providing information to home buyers thereby making homes less expensive.



http://www.realtycompass.com will also offer allied services such as home loan services, interior solutions, legal consultation and Movers and Packers; thus providing a holistic home buying experience.



RealtyCompass.com went live on 27th May, 2013 and has begun to help people realise their dreams of buying homes at the best possible deals.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sankara Srinivasan, COO, RealtyCompass.com said,



“Everyone wants to a buy a home with the best possible deal but there is no single window where they will be able to see all projects, compare and take informed decisions. Home buyers have to reach out to multiple media like newspapers, mediators, and websites to know all available choices. Realty compass bridges this gap. Unlike other property portals, where only paid projects are listed, giving limited information to the customers, Realty compass lists every project in the city. Customers will get great value in terms of options of homes and this will help them get the best home deal. The venture’s focus is to deliver maximum value to the home buyer”



A potential game-changer in the way people will buy homes; RealtyCompass.com has been knowledgeably designed from the buyer’s perspective. This clutter-free website offers its visitors a simple user interface that ensures efficient search for customers to make one of the most important investments in life, a dream home.



“It is our continuous endeavour to ensure that our home buyers can draw maximum value out of the price they pay for home buying, considering that a home purchase is most expensive purchase in a person’s life.” adds Sankara Srinivasan.



