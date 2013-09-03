A Pure Garcinia Cambogia Review by Stephanie Kayle - The Shocking New Weight Loss Product That Is Melting Fat Without Diet or Exercise

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia is a popular plant which is found in India, central Africa and south East Asia. However it is said to have its origins from Indonesia. This is a yellow fruit which found its importance long ago as India’s traditional medicine. Having a shape similar to that of a pumpkin, the plant’s seeds are obtained and its extracts used as medicine. This is a pure Garcinia Cambogia review because the product is purely 100% natural.



Why is it special?



Realistically speaking, pure garcinia cambogia has several unique properties that make it a notch higher than other supplements for weight loss. The first is its property to block fat through a natural process. Citrate Lyase is present in the body and serves to convert excessive carbohydrates into fats. However, garcinia contains HCA (Hydroxycitric acid) which suppresses the citrate Lyase and therefore no carbohydrates are converted into fats.



The fats are instead converted into glycogen. This is a compound which is stored in the muscles and is in a form that the body can quickly burn and use it as energy. Therefore, this fat blocking is a technique done in a way that makes fats a quick source of energy for the body. These fats would have instead been stored as fat beneath the skin or even in the belly which is unhealthier.



Garcinia also helps to control appetite.



HCA present in the plant causes the production of a certain hormone called serotonin. This hormone is responsible for making the brain trick the stomach that it is full for longer periods of time. It helps to a large extent to control cravings. Dieting can be difficult to follow and even stick to it as required by a weight loss specialist. Those who constantly crave for food will find this pure garcinia cambogia supplement to be greatly important.



Ingredients



As the name suggests, pure garcinia cambogia is exclusively made from the extract of its plant and no chemical is added onto it. It is often packaged and consumed as pills. In addition to this, no preservatives are added hence it is as natural as if it were being consumed directly from the plant.



Pros

- Prevents fat formation. The liver now forms glycogen instead of fats.

- Cuts down cravings for food.

- Cleans the blood stream as it eliminates bad cholesterol.

- Flavonoids present in it keeps the levels of fatty acids and triglycerides at low levels.



Cons

Gastrointestinal (GI) is one of the shortfalls of this product. However this can be avoided by reducing the time intervals between meals.



Whereas the plant is phenomenal in the way in which it promotes weight loss, there is one aspect which has to be understood clearly. Fats are not destroyed but instead converted into glycogen in the muscles. This however contributes to the total weight of a person. Hence if it’s taken for weight loss purposes, people need to note that its results will not yield instantly. It requires a person to be patient. Additionally, the pills should be taken in a consistent manner.



Safety is guaranteed on pure products from garcinia cambogia. It is safe to take up to a maximum 3000mg serving in one day. Remember it has been used for ages and yet no serious side effects have been reported so far.



For persons looking to get more information on pure garcinia cambogia, http://drozgarciniacambogia.org/pure-garcinia-cambogia-review will provide an indepth review to help persons make an educated decision if they should get this supplement.



About Stephanie Kayle

Stephanie Kayle is the owner of http://drozgarciniacambogia.org, a website dedicated to providing unbiased reviews on popular weight loss supplements to educate consumers on pros and cons that they should take into consideration before making a purchase.



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