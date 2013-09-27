A Quality English Experience from Bristol Language Centre

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Internet has made it possible for people to find a wide range of language courses that are available online other than the courses available in different language schools but the matter of the fact is that not all language courses, offer the same experience, neither do they deliver quality that is expected of them. Thus, whenever choosing a language course it is best to go for an institution that has been tested and verified for the quality of its courses and method of teaching.



The Bristol Language Centre or BLC for short is an English language teaching center that offers a wide range of quality courses for people who wish to improve their English to help achieve their goals and aspiration. This English language centre has earned a membership of Quality English Bristol which is an association of quality, independent English language schools. BLC has been able to prove its high quality standards among the various English schools in England after undergoing rigorous assessment including a visit to The Bristol Language Centre by the Quality English agents.



Other than the Quality English membership BLC is fully accredited By the British Council, the Independent Schools Inspectorate. (ISI), a member of English UK and a UK Border Agency Highly Trusted Sponsor. Students from all over the world come to Bristol to undergo the unique BLC English learning experience that is also reflected in the BLC mission statement, “We provide a unique all round English language experience for the further advancement of the individual".



Being a quality English language school in Bristol is completely justified because BLC believes in constantly working on improving their quality and the experience their students have, right now BLC team members are working hard to create a whole series of new promotional materials: professional photographs, videos, a brochure redesign and soon, a new website. BLC welcomes students from all over the world to be a part of Bristol English course and gives them an all around great learning experience, which includes accommodations for the students. Bristol Language Centre is fully equipped with great facilities and resources that ensure that the students are able to learn much more effectively using the latest technology. Every Teacher at BLC is suitably qualified, experienced and equipped with innovative teaching methods.



The teachers adopt a communicative teaching approach using Computer based lessons and Interactive whiteboards in the 18 modern and light, spacious, purpose built classrooms. The BLC team is committed to provide all the students a quality service and the BLC staff will help students with any concerns they might have regarding their welfare and safety.



For more information, please visit http://www.blc-english.co.uk



Media Contact:



Company Info:

Bristol Language Centre

3 Portwall Lane Redcliffe

Bristol BS1 6NB

Phone: +44(0)117 929 2233

FAX: +44(0)117 929 2234

Email: Javed.Shah@blc-english.co.uk

Web: http://www.blc-english.co.uk