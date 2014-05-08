A Queen Limousine Now Offering Airport Transportation for 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- A Queen Limousine is now offering airport transportation services for 2014. The weather is getting warmer and everyone’s in the mood for travel. Before jetting off to paradise, get to the airport in style with one of this company’s many luxurious limousines. Drivers pick up travelers in style in a sleek, state of the art vehicle designed for comfort and relaxation on the road. Always count on getting to the airport on time with this timely and professional service.



Traveling can be stressful make the trip to the airport as calming as possible with high quality leather seats, complimentary drinks and snacks, and star treatment. Rest assured rides will be as safe as possible. All drivers undergo intensive driving safety courses in addition to standard licensing to ensure the clientele of A Queen Limousine the most luxurious, reliable, and safest rides in town. Experience the best of airport transportation in Philadelphia. Don’t crowd into a stuffy train or bus, or settle for an expensive cab with no amenities and a driver that goes too fast for comfort.



A Queen Limousine offers simple flat rate pick up and drop off service to several airports including JFK, EWR, BWI, and PHL. Reservations can be made easily online by clicking on the Reservations tab on their website and filling out the form found on the page. Choose from a Luxury Sedan or SUV with Meet and Greet option (only available in airports).



A Queen Limousine is the number one source for luxury airport transportation and wedding car rentals in Philadelphia. Visit them online now or call 888-711-9359 for an unforgettable travel experience.



About A Queen Limousine

A Queen Limousine provides luxury transportation services for weddings, special events, and airport transportation. Founded in 2008, the company strives to help their clients relax and worry less and enjoy themselves more on these important days. Enjoy calm, relaxing seclusion with complimentary drinks and snacks when traveling for any occasion.



For more information visit http://www.aqueenlimousine.com.