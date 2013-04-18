A Quick Guide to the Roles Performed by the Soprano Helen Karikari

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Helen Karikari resides in London. Her career spans over a decade and during this time she has been trained by, and worked with many of the UK’s leading singing coaches and operatic societies. Helen Karikari started off her career in her hometown of London at the Grand Opera House. Here, she studied under the guidance of Richard Gregson as well as Nina Walker. After taking the Flora Opera course, Helen KariKari moved on to City Opera, where she was trained by Margaret Gibbs.



Helen Karikari then began to explore the performance opportunities she was being offered. She accepted the role of the two Spirits in Mozart’s The Magic Flute, as well as the role of Arnalta in The Coronation of Poppea. In addition to these roles, Helen Karikari also took part in performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Amahl in Amahl and The Night Visitors. Her work has taken her across the globe; just a few years ago, she was invited to Seattle to perform at the Frye Museum. Helen Karikari has also sung at many of London’s most famous venues, including the beautiful St Martin Ludgate, and Kensington Palace.



Whilst Helen Karikari has been praised for all of her performances, critics were especially impressed with the way in which she portrayed Yum-Yum in the opera The Mikado. Helen Karikari took part in the Riverside Opera production of it two years ago. The plot centres aroundKo-Ko, who is a tailor in Japan that has been given the job of Lord High Executioner. Whilst awaiting the arrival of the Mikado, Ko-Ko has to find someone that can he can execute.



He comes across Nanki-Poo, a wandering minstrel and learns that Nanki-Poo is in love with a girl named Yum-Yum (performed by Helen Karikari). The plot then thickens, as Ko-Ko also starts to become enamoured with this girl. Upon learning about Ko-Ko’s love for Yum-Yum, the distraught Nanki-Poo comes to the conclusion that he must commit suicide. Ko-Ko decides to ‘help’ him by offering to execute him, after Nanki-Poo is married to Yum-Yum for one month.



But, the audience then discovers than Nanki-Poo is in fact the son of the Mikado, but has run away from home so that he is not forced to marry a girl named Katisha. The story then culminates with the Mikado arriving. Critics were astounded by how well Helen Karikari portrayed the character of Yum-Yum. For her performance, Helen Karikari was named as the best newcomer of the year.



