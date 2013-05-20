A Quote Shirt a Day to Keep Motivated, "Quoted Tee" Launches

El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- People love to laugh and to be inspired. A new T-shirt company seeks to provide a little bit of both every day. Whether or not you buy the shirt from QuotedTee.com, every day features a new delight. Each day a quote shirt is published and is available for $11 for the first 24 hours. Each quote is either funny or inspirational and is uniquely handcrafted with in a type illustration.



Quoted Tee was started on May 14th, 2013 by Michael Holmes, a Los Angeles based designer. “I enjoy playing with type because it combines two art forms, literature and illustration, for really artistic possibilities,” says Michael. “Quoted Tee seemed like the perfect platform to share my work while giving inspiration and some smiles. It’s not about selling shirts with words, it’s about sharing of joy between people. To take a shirt home is just another way to share it in wearable cotton.” Michael currently is the sole artist of the website.



The company’s model is similar to well-established shirt companies like TeeFury and Ript Apparel. Both sell new shirts each day at around for a cheap price. “The excitement of being able to check to see if you want today’s shirt for $11 keep people coming,” says Holmes. There are some differences that Quoted Tee has with other similar websites though. Just about every website doing the same business model focuses on “pop culture” shirts with popular topics such as Dr. Who, Game of Thrones, Adventure Time, Star Wars, and others. “I think the down side of pop culture for this type of thing is that every day is a totally different audience. Star Wars fans Monday, Adventure Time Tuesday, etc. I want my audience to enjoy every day,” Michael explains.



Quoted Tee also has previous day’s shirts available for $21. This is unlike other websites whose shirts are never for sale there again because the designs are owned by different artists in the community who often will try to sell their design on other website after they are featured on that particular day.



But if you love the quote shirts on Quoted Tee, how do you keep up with it every day? Unless it’s Facebook, most people do not visit a website every day. Holmes answers this way, “There are a few options to stay up to date. You can sign up on the homepage to get email updates. Also you can connect with Facebook, Twitter, or Tumblr. You can also follow an RSS Feed to get product updates as well.”



A picture is worth a thousand words. And a picture with words is a thousand words plus a few more. You can check out Quoted Tee at quotedtee.com to see what its worth for yourself.



About Quoted Tee

Quoted Tee is a shirt-a-day website that features shirt quotes that are funny or inspirational. Each day a new design is added for a low price. It is run by Michael Holmes, a Los Angeles based designer who does all the design work and marketing. Quoted Tee is a part of the Wear Viral family.



Michael Holmes

Quoted Tee

mike@wearviral.com

El Monte, California

http://www.quotedtee.com/