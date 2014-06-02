A Range of One Click Cleaner & Fiber Optic Cleaning Kit Available with Syoptek International Limited

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Syoptek International Limited has a wide variety of fiber optics cleaning products that one can procure online from their website FiberOpticsCleaning.com. The website showcases a comprehensive range of fiber optics cleaners with their technical specifications that can fully meet the cleaning requirements of a wide range of fiber optics, connectors and adapters.



The spokesperson of the company reveals that their one click cleaner has been designed to offer end-to-end cleaning to help maintain a smooth signal transmission across the fiber network. “Companies that are engaged in optical fiber installation and maintenance will find the cleaner very useful in maintaining network connections in an error-free manner,” he states. In data centers and telecommunication infrastructure, it becomes important to keep fiber optics nodes free from the blockade, allowing signal transmission in a smooth manner. And the cleaners offered by them will help meet this objective with a greater degree of efficiency.



Syoptek offers the Field Portable Fiber Optic Cleaning Kit that comprises of a complete range of tools for technicians to carry out their inspection and cleaning of the fiber optics network. The company spokesperson maintains that their cleaning kit is very popular among the clients across the world and they receive a significant number of orders for this kit every month. The kit is portable and one can carry it easily for their inspection and cleaning task at different locations. The kit also includes optic inspection microscope that allows end-face inspection in an efficient manner.



According to the spokesperson, their One-Click Cleaner SC is a desirable cleaning item for its easy-to-use feature. The cleaner allows cleaning of adaptors and its connectors in an appropriate manner, which helps avoid signal loss, maintaining the smooth transmission of signals. The advanced push action makes the cleaner more capable in an effective cleaning of fiber optics nodes. The cleaner, with its ergonomic design, is easier to handle to help accomplish a single-action cleaning. In order to learn more about their different types of fiber optics cleaners, one may visit the website http://www.fiberopticcleanings.com.



About Syoptek International Limited

Syoptek International Limited, established on June 8, 2005, is a high-tech company specialized in researching and manufacturing of fiber optic test equipment, fiber microscope, optical power meter, visual fault locator, OTDR, fusion splicer and fiber optic cleaning products. They have a large range of cleaning products in their portfolio and one can procure these products from their website FiberOpticsCleaning.com.



For Media Contact:

Email: sales@SYOPTEK.com

Website: http://www.fiberopticcleanings.com