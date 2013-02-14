A Recent Study Shows 50% Have Forgotten to Purchase a Gift in Time for Their Loved Ones

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- A recent study conducted by SameDayGiftsLondon.com has shown that 50% of people have admitted to forgetting to buy a gift in time for a loved one. 14% of people claim to have forgotten a gift "just once", while a whopping 32% of people revealed they have forgotten a gift several times and just 4% admitting they forget frequently.



This is especially true for Valentine's Day. Founder of SameDayGiftsLondon.com, Karen Clarke says, "Each year we see up to an 85% increase of people visiting during the lead up to Valentine's Day. Our sales go through the roof. It is the most active time of the year for our website, which specialises in last minute delivery. Each year, we work closely with retailers to find their best deals, their cut-off points for delivery and let our users know if there are any discount coupons that can be used during the check-out stage of their purchase.”



With a huge range of retailers that can deliver presents today, and a range of companies that offer experience day vouchers to be emailed or printed, there is still plenty of time on the day to get loved ones the present they deserve.



About Same Day Gifts London

Same Day Gifts London is an online directory specialising in showcasing retailers who deliver same day gifts in the UK. Started in 2009, the website has grown in popularity, with thousands of people visiting the website each month. The website showcases retailers and also provides users with voucher codes for those last minute purchases.



