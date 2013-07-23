A Reliable Confidant That Safely Stores All Skype Conversations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Skype has become an integral part of the online world. People can make calls, send text messages and even make video calls. It has eliminated the need for traveling for the purpose of communicating. Important business meetings with clients can be conducted successfully.



Now there is a free skype recorder that enables all Skype calls to be saved on local computers for personal use. The text messages are saved on the cloud which helps businesses to keep a track of the activities of their employees. The recordings can be used to assess the performance of customer support employees. In the absence of recorded conversations the employees can cause damage to the business.



Various kinds of dangers lurk in the online space. Children are especially at great risks as they may fall prey to bad influences. Many chat users do not reveal their true identities and lure naive children. The free skype recorder can be used by parents to monitor the online activities of children and keep them safe from harm.



There is no need to install any software to record skype conversations. All chat messages are recorded on the cloud which is completely free. This means that all conversations are accessible from anywhere anytime and from any device. People can also buy the premium cloud storage and be free from the worry of data losses caused by a corrupt hard drive or a system crash. This is especially beneficial for businesses as they can retrieve data anytime from the cloud even when the systems fail.



