A Remarkable E-Book on 22 Delicious Dinner Ideas Has Been Launched

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Beth Baker the author of the book has released her new e-book named 22 Delicious Dinner Ideas after her 2 e-books mind blowing success at Amazon.com. She has been cooking for over 60 years and made several changes, and improvements, finally she came up with this fast and quick recipe book which includes 22 type of delicious dinner meals that will let you never leave your home unsatisfied each night and specially on Christmas. You can get it by clicking at this link http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00APBK5JU



You can get 22 Delicious Dinner Ideas for free on 12/25/2012 and 12/26/2012 on Amazon KDP Free days. http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00APBK5JU. This is a free eBook on Christmas and the day after. It's a best gift for your mother, to your aunty or to yourself also or anybody you cherish. Hurry up this is your chance to get it free at Christmas Eve and make some exciting dishes and surprise your love ones.



Attractively presented, with easy-to-follow guidance for each recipe, 22 Easy and Delicious Recipes Offers a complete variety of impressive as well as innovative dishes. All the 22 dinner recipes Included within this e-book are precisely designed to put in only reasonable ingredients which almost guaranteed you are going to make wonderful easy weeknight meals that will keep everybody in the"Yummy" mode!



22 Delicious Dinner Ideas e-book has been carefully hand selected. Guaranteed to thrill your taste buds and have your mouth watering great meals! This list of quick dinner recipes includes an array of different food styles including Italian, Mexican. Great Old American dishes and more! Each recipe includes a list of necessary ingredients as well as preparation & cooking instructions.



E-book includes:



1. Slow Cooker Enchilada Dinner

2. Chicken Scampi

3. Cranberry Apple Raisin Crisp

4. Crab Eggs Benedict

5. Herbed Chicken Parmesan

6. Fast Fall Minestrone

7. Spiced Pork & Bourbon Reduction Sauce

8. Chicken with Black Bean Salsa

9. Chicken Cordon Bleu

10. Fresh Herb-Coated Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Mushroom Gravy



And much more...



Here’s what readers are saying:



"Beth baker makes recipes we just really want to cook, as her title promises"



"I marked actually about more than half the recipes as ones that looked excellent"



This book is now available at Amazon.com http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00APBK5JU



About 22 Delicious Dinner Ideas

"If you love tasty dinners and easy weeknight meals, but think you don't have the skills to create great meals, this 22 Delicious Dinner Ideas Book are made for you!"



Product Details

File Size: 160 KB

Simultaneous Device Usage: Unlimited

Language: English

ASIN: B00APBK5JU

Text-to-Speech: Enabled