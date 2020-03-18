A Remarkable New Art Book Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- 'Draw It With Me' or DIWM is an inspiring new company offering a collection of online drawing and painting courses as well as an annual art competition showcase for youth. These art courses are designed to teach, inspire, and entertain aspiring artists and students of varying ages and skill levels. Moreover, DIWM also publishes an art annual each year with the winning entries from their contest. The creators of DIWM have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign in cooperation with Epic Edge Publishing to introduce a new, one of a kind art book, entitled Draw It With Me: The Dynamic Female Figure.



"This book explores anatomical, gestural, comic/anime and fine art/life drawing studies of the human female form in dramatic poses, and it teaches with step-by-step examples and tutorials," said Brian C Hailes, creator of DIWM, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to DIWM, this new art book has more than 200 illustrated pages containing dynamic action poses, interesting angles, dramatic lighting and a varied palette of mediums and supports. Hailes has written and illustrated 23 books and he aims to create this new addition as a training platform for future artists and comic creators.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/drawitwithme/draw-it-with-me-the-dynamic-female-figure and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this new art book. Moreover, the goal of this campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,500, and the creators of this project are offering varied formats of this book, along with art prints and original artwork as rewards for those interested in improving their figurative work. The rewards will ship worldwide. More details can be found on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



