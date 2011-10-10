Dunstable, Bedfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2011 -- Blindsuk issues a reminder for parents to use cordless roller blinds as child safe offering a special collection consisting solely of spring operated roller blinds in their online offer.



Keeping up with the current trends in home improvement, Blinds UK has always tried to provide customers with as much information as possible regarding the structure, correct use and special features of each product sold online. The new Child Safe collection featuring spring operated roller blinds roller blindswhich are safe to use in households where children cannot be supervised at all times together with all the information provided for each product have been made available as a encouragement for parents to make informed choices regarding household items.



Child safety has become an issue of great concern for Blinds UK, that is why on all product pages customers can access detailed information regarding the best way to avoid household accidents caused by window blinds as together with the recommendations issued by the British Blinds and Shutters Association data on the most appropriate child safety device for each type of blind can also be found.



Apart from the special Child safety information available on each product page, this online retailer has always tried to bring forth recommendations as to the most wise approach. With regards to roller blinds, a popular choice for residential interiors, Blindsuk.net has brought various options for customers: whilst chain operated roller blinds are sold online together with child safety mechanisms meant to break the loop in the chain when pressure is applied as well as a tie down clip to make the controls inaccessible to children, a new generation of cordless roller blinds has also been introduced. The special Child safe collection only features spring operated roller blinds which have a compact design, the controlling system being integrated inside the headrail, thus eliminating the risks of accidental strangulation.



Bringing forth detailed information meant to inform customers as to the best course of action when roller blinds with chain controls are already installed but stressing the importance of using100% child safe roller blinds which have no external controls, Blinds UK aims at keeping customers well informed and provide them with suitable options for each possible situation.