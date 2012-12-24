New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- A renowned fat loss website announces the launch of an innovative method to reduce tummy fat. This practical method uses the success story of one woman who managed to work her way to a flat belly. Jenny, who lost weight after years of anguish, is using her knowledge and skills to help other people who may be in the same predicament.



She runs a website that offers regular updates on the latest innovations in the fitness and dieting industry. There are factual articles that offer advice for dieters in any stage of the fat loss process.



Jenny agrees that people lack access to resource information that can reduce tummy fat. “I tried dozens of diets and exercises but they did not work. I searched for information but never seemed to find quality and factual details that would direct me to the best ways to reduce tummy fat,” she acknowledges.



Her personal experiences detail the good and the little mistakes she made when dieting. The stories expound on the myths that affected her plans, and how she overcame them. Jenny provides articles that introduce the audience to statistical information explaining scientific facts behind diets.



Jenny offers a wealth of information about three areas that confuse most dieters. She teaches people how to:



- Find the best diet. The website offers accurate information about various diets that have made headlines over the years.

- Find great workout routines that boost weight loss. Jenny says that fat burning is an important element that some dieters do not understand. She looks into different exercises and their effect on weight loss

- Use nutrition to reduce tummy fat. Jenny evaluates the popular fat burning foods and their nutrition content. She explains how she tried various foods before she found the type that burns calories without adding mass.



The website uses a friendly tone that turns articles into conversations. Jenny narrates her personal story through the years she spent struggling with weight gain. Her trouble began after childbirth. The bulge on her tummy increased due to poor eating habits and temptations to cheat while dieting. The environment made it impossible for her to stick to diets. Therefore, Jenny offers tips and tricks that work. Apart from articles, the website offers:



- A free e-Book with killer tricks on how to eliminate belly fat

- Free Newsletter with lots of useful and up to date information



In order to survive the dieting process, it is important to find an expert who understands the problems dieters go though. Hence, Jenny offers an e-Book as guidance. It details routines and nutrition tips and tricks that reduce tummy fat.



She conducts wide research on various topics. This ensures up to date information based on current research. In addition, Jenny evaluates the stories of her friends. She uses the personal experiences of these people to advice dieters who may be stuck.



For that reason, dieters can subscribe through the mailing list for regular updates. Jenny furnishes subscribers with information. Join the mailing list today, and embark on the most accurate flat belly diet and exercise.



Visit Jenny’s website at http://www.reducetummyfatinfo.com/, and learn what makes her weigh loss strategies unique and efficient.