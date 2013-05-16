A Renowned Survey Site Reports an Increase in Demand of Data Recovery Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The number of data recovery requests in the country has increased in recent past, reported a renowned survey site in the month of April 2013. According to the sources, access to important and more useful data in the modern times and growing dependencies on computer are a major reason behind the same. However, the cost of recovering data has also increased in recent past and big companies are charging anywhere from $1500 to $3000 for the same.



Lois Horowits from MacWest Data Recovery and Mac Repair, a Los Angeles, California based service said, “The cases of data recovery from dropped or mechanically damaged drives have increased in recent past. Top companies offering recovery services would charge you anywhere from $1600 to $3000.” He went on adding, “Not having the information you need when you need it leaves you wanting. Not knowing where to look for that information leaves you powerless. In a society where information is king, none of us can afford that.”



According to the sources, the small companies offering the service including MacWest Data Recovery and Mac Repair targets small and medium sized organization and do the job at 30 to 40 percent off the price. An expert of the field said, “The niche offers a huge opportunity to all and lets the buyers get back their data worth thousands of dollars by paying a small fee. What’s good with opting the services of MacWest Data Recovery and Mac Repair is that they not only are expert of the field and do the job at affordable rates, but also you are not required to wait for your turn, which is not the case with big companies.”



Some of the services offered by the company include hardware maintenance and support, software support, new technology deployment, remote office support and more.



MacWest Data Recovery and Mac Repair is a Los Angeles, California based company offering Mac and computer repair services for the last 13 years. The company extends services to areas including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Venice, Brentwood, Westwood and Beverly Hills among others.



