A Review of Methods for the Manufacture of Residential Roofing Materials

According to a Western Roofing Contractor report around $1.4 billion was spent on roofing in California. Roof construction is an important part of integrity and energy efficiency for a home no matter where the house is located. So, it is important to hire a professional roofing contractor who uses high-quality materials.



The majority of the residential roofing expenditure was for fiberglass shingles, which accounted for $1.7 billion, or 47% of sales. Concrete and clay roof tile made up $950 million (27%), while wood, metal, and slate roofing collectively represented another $550 million (15%). The value of all other roofing projects was about $410 million (11%). The roofing area market shares were estimated by assuming that roofing projects involving concrete tile, clay tile, wood shingle/shake, or slate were 50% to 100% more expensive than those using other roofing materials, such as shingle, metal, or membrane.



This data suggests that the roofing market area distribution is 54-58% fiberglass shingle, 8-10% concrete tile, 8-10% clay tile, 7% metal, 3% wood shake, and 3% slate. The functional distribution of the steep-slope roofing market (including both residential and small-commercial buildings) was about 60% replacement, 25% new construction, and 15% repair and maintenance. The study examined methods for manufacturing fiber glass shingles, concrete tiles, clay tiles, and many metal roof repair contractors by both expenditure and area.



A better understanding of the current practices for manufacturing colored roofing materials would allow for the development of cool and colored materials creatively and more effectively. The study also discussed innovative methods for increasing the solar reflectance of those roofing materials. The pertinent literature for the production of roofing materials was reviewed, and several roofing material manufacturing plants visited. The following briefly summarizes several pertinent sources of information about roofing manufacturing methods available from websites, articles, papers, patents, and books:



In The Science and Technology of Traditional and modern Philadelphia Roofing systems, Laaly (1992) they provide an overview of the production and application of various roofing materials. A website by the National Park Services (NPS 2003) also provides the historical backgrounds of several roofing materials, including asbestos-cement shingles, asphalt shingles, clay tile, composition (built-up roofing), metal, slate, and wood shingles. The department of health and Human Services (DHHS 2001) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA 1995) have prepared extensive documents discussing various manufacturing methods for many asphalt Roofing Montgomery County, Pennsylvania located products. These focus on environmental pollution and do not address the effects of roof reflectivity and its effects on heating and-cooling energy use as well as roof durability.