A Review of Mike Geary's Top 101 Anti Aging Foods Ebook Is Now Available at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Skin creams can sometimes mask the effects of aging by concealing lines and wrinkles, but the most effective way to slow down the aging process is to eat foods that are good for the skin, and avoid foods that accelerate the aging process.



Details of all the best anti aging foods can be found in a new ebook called The Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging, which has been compiled by fitness and weight loss guru Mike Geary, in partnership with Catherine Ebelin, a personal trainer and certified nutrition expert.



A review of this Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging ebook is now available at Articate.com, and according to this review, it is really useful for those people who want to improve their health, slow down the aging process and take years off their appearance.



Furthermore this book also provides people with lots of general health benefits because it discusses in some depth which foods can help heal people's joints, prevent diabetes, improve digestion, normalize blood pressure, protect brain health, boost the metabolism and help lose excess stomach fat.



A spokesman for Articate.com said:



"This is one of the best health-related books that I have read in 2013 because it tells you exactly which foods you should be eating in order to improve the appearance of your skin and slow down the aging process, and more importantly, the reasons why these anti aging foods are so beneficial."



"It also tells you which foods you should either cut down on or eliminate completely from your diet if you want to delay the aging process, which includes wheat, corn and sugary foods, for example. So it really is very comprehensive."



Anyone that would like to read this review of the Top 101 Foods That Fight Aging ebook, and find out more about this product, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/08/12/top-101-anti-aging-foods-ebook-review/



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