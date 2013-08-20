A Review Site to Help Photo Enthusiasts Pick the Perfect Photo Printer

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Investing in a good photo printer for home and personal use is definitely something that every photo lover would want to do. Through her recently launched BestPhotoPrinterGuide.Com blog, Michelle wants to share with other photo lovers the essential information about photo printers that are relevant in the age of Instagram, iPhone and Android.



BestPhotoPrinterGuide.Com blog author, Michelle, is considered by her peers as someone with sentimental quotient that is above the average person. When everyone else has flocked to digital photography and digital albums, she finds the experience of flipping through hard cover photo albums to be still irreplaceable.



The evolution from analog to digital photography did not happen overnight and there were several trials and false starts before we see the current state it is today. It is hard not to give credits to Apple as iPhone is probably the first successful mass consumer product that made digital photography fun and social. It turned out that pixel size does matter but large images did not equal to high quality images.



iPhone triggered the tsunami of smartphone adoption and it is the first smartphone that was able to produce good quality photos that were worth sharing with the world and it lets anyone do it with a single tap. The guys at Instagram were the first to crack the social puzzle and made it easy for anyone to create stunning effects to the pictures taken using their phones.



With the talk of the town being all about digital photography and social sharing, it leaves many to ponder if there is a future for photo printing. Michelle is one who believes that photo printing is here to stay. "Flipping through the digital and printed albums induce entirely different sensation and emotion", says Michelle.



Michelle surely sees the merits of digital camera. Digital camera allows you to sift through the images that you have taken and select only the best pictures for printing. It enhances the experience of flipping through photo albums these days as you are likely to find only the best pictures in the albums.



"With the explosion in the number of photos being taken every day, you can see photo printer either as an emerging or sunset trend", says Michelle. It depends on how you see it. If you look solely at the percentage of digital camera users - be it from smartphone or point-to-shoot camera - the statistics may be discouraging. However, as compared to the past, millions more photos are being snapped every day which essentially means that more pictures will be printed every day.



Investing in a good photo printer for home and personal use is definitely something that every photo lover would want to do. Through her recently launched BestPhotoPrinterGuide.com blog, Michelle wants to share with other photo lovers the essential information about photo printers that are relevant in the age of Instagram, iPhone and Android.



About BestPhotoPrinterGuide.com

BestPhotoPrinterGuide.Com is a blog dedicated to provide easy to understand guide when it comes to photo printer selection. As photo lover herself, Michelle shares the important aspects that one should consider and what to expect before buying a photo printer.



Contact Info:

Name: Michelle Martin

Email: michelle@bestphotoprinterguide.com

Company Location: Nevada, Las Vegas

Website Address: BestPhotoPrinterGuide.Com