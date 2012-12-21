A Revolution of the Mind: Compelling New Book Opens Readers' Minds to Powerful Supernatural Principles.

Sorrento, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- While at first glance it may appear like any other book, Terry Clark’s ‘A Revolution of the Mind: Caught Between Heaven and Hell’ contains a simple ideal that will change reader’s lives. In fact, it is so simple that it will blow the minds of all who accept it.



Book synopsis:



A Revolution of The Mind is a riveting and sensational book about one of the most powerful supernatural principles the world has ever known. The author takes the reader down a multi-dimensional road that activates the reader’s auditory, visual and kinesthetic senses. A Revolution of The Mind uses cutting edge concepts to help the reader understand and apply supernatural principles to their life.



As the reader embarks down the path of thought provoking truths he or she will activate the promises that God has laid up for the righteous since the foundation of the world. The author uses eye-popping pictures, mind engaging concepts, mystery unraveling parables and practical applications to stimulate the readers mind, body and soul. Every turn of the page will awaken the reader’s mind and excite the reader’s interest. A Revolution of The Mind promises to change the way you see supernatural principles.



As the author explains, the book provides a life-changing experience.



“Those who read the book will never be the same again,” says Clark.



He continues, “People will be taken on a journey through natural and supernatural forces that will activate one of the most powerful spiritual concepts the world has ever seen.”



However, aside from just reading the book, Clark calls on his audience to take specific action in order to find out more about how they can change their lives for the better. This step-by-step call to action makes the book stand out as totally unique, unlike anything written before.



Critics praise Clark for bringing such a simple principle to a mass audience. By sharing the information in book form, Clark is proud to be making it as accessible as possible.



“It’s one of those hidden gems that has been sitting there for thousands of years, yet has been left mostly undiscovered. It’s now out in the open and available to all who want to embrace it,” he adds.



With a strong focus on relationships and dreams, Clark is set to empower thousands of people across the world.



“Are you ready? Because God is waiting for you!” he concludes.



‘A Revolution of the Mind: Caught Between Heaven and Hell’ is available now.



More details can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ARevolutionOfTheMind11513



About T.F. Clark, in his own words:

My name is T.F. Clark and I was born on December 23, 1967 in the state of Florida. I have been preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ since September 19, 1999. I am the assistant pastor of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Sorrento Florida. I received my Master Degree in Mathematics Education from Nova South Eastern University in 2000. I have been teaching mathematics at the college and university level for more than 6 years. I am the coauthor of a math textbook called “Making It Count”. Prior to teaching math I was a social work for 3 years and I had an opportunity to experience first hand how important it is to protect our most vulnerable citizens. I am very active in the community, as I have served on the board of directors of the Association of Florida Laubach and the Lake County 4-H in the past. I am a bit of a dichotomy in the sense that I love numbers but I also love words.



In my professional life I spend my days encouraging young minds to learn as much as they can about numbers.



I believe that mathematics is the alphabet upon which God wrote the universe. In my spiritual life I spend my time encouraging and teaching young and older people alike how to use words to build better relationships and dreams. I have lived in Florida my whole life and there is no other place I would rather live because I am a warm-blooded person.