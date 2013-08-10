A Revolutionary Approach Towards Health and Cancer: "How to Kill Cancer Cells" Teaches Individuals How to Live a Life Cancer Can't Touch

Odessa, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2013 -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 13.1 million estimated cancer-related deaths will occur in the year 2030. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates over 1 million individuals are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in 2013 in the United States alone. Many medical breakthroughs help combat cancer, and enable cancer patients to live fulfilling lives, however, cancer cases are still on the increase globally. Many individuals worry about how to defeat cancer or how to avoid developing the disease. A recent bestselling book on Amazon, How to Kill Cancer Cells, by nutritionist Natalie Mitchell teaches anyone how to stay free from cancer by creating an inhospitable body environment for cancer cells.



Readers receive guidelines on how to create a lifestyle that reduces chances of contracting cancer, and moreover, learn how to kill cancer cells. The text of the book is presented in a clear and easy format, applicable to anyone's daily life. The message of How to Kill Cancer Cells is individuals can control and neutralize the body's natural cancer cells and their growth, rather than unwittingly nourishing the cells so they flourish undetected for years. Using her years of experience and research in wellness, the author creates a comprehensive guidebook on how anyone can control their health. The information contained within the text includes foods to avoid, antioxidants, preventative minerals, how to alkalize the body, plus discussion on free radicals, toxins, enzymes and more. The book features information and advice supported by research papers and sources from the medical community.



About Natalie Mitchell

Mitchell is an international consulting nutritionist, and a specialist in cancer prevention and recovery. For over a decade, Mitchell has counseled both healthy individuals and cancer patients on prevention and recovery through optimized daily nutrition choices. “We have the power to arm ourselves against cancer. Throughout my years of research and helping others, I've developed guidelines on how to live a healthy life and prevent cancer from developing in your body. I wrote How to Kill Cancer Cells to empower individuals to take charge of their health and live fulfilling lives, cancer-free. I believe it's not too late to start living a healthy life, and want to help others set on that path,” she stated.



How to Kill Cancer Kills has received acclaim from readers. “This is really an unmissable book for anyone interested in how to avoid cancer. Natalie Mitchell has set out in an easily accessible way the reasons why some foods feed cancer cells and others starve them, and given very clear guidelines of which foods to select and which to avoid if we wish to stay clear of or recover from cancer,” one reviewer stated. The book is available now on Amazon.com in both Kindle and paperback editions.



Contact: Natalie Mitchell

Email: contact@cancercells.info

http://www.cancercells.info