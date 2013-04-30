A Revolutionary New Workout System Claims 90 Million Americans Can Lose Weight Within 10 Minutes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Across the USA 90 million people are classed as obese and 67% of the population are classed as overweight. Now a new fitness program has been launched to lose weight so millions of people can now go online and buy 10 Minute Trainer. The 10 Minute Trainer system can drastically improve weight loss for millions of people and claims that it can be done in just 10 minutes a day. Using patented technology such as "Super Stacking" the recent medical studies confirmed that one 10 Minute Trainer workout is the same as 30 minutes of jogging. Websites such as 10minutetrain.net are packed full of information for buyers to see just how they can achieve the same results.



The 10 Minute Trainer system focuses on 5 key areas. By working these key areas the user can target the whole body claims 10minutetrain.net. The key areas targeted are a full Cardio Workout, Total Body Workout, Lower Body Workout, Complete Abs Workout and a Yoga Flex Workout. Combining these 5 key areas using the custom tools included in the system means anyone without much time can get a full workout every day. The Resistance Bands, Cardio Belt, DVD Pack and the Workout Calendar combine to give the user an arsenal of weapons to target those stubborn areas. By using the "Super Stacking" method a user is able to compress a normal gym workout into just 10 minutes. Users have no problems wondering what to do each day. The Workout Calendar gives a clear and concise daily routine to follow where users can track their progress and achievements.



Recently a new Mother from St Louis, USA proclaimed "I have a 4 month old and have been wanting to lose the baby weight, but didn't have the money or time to hire a babysitter 4-5x a week so I could go to the gym for an hour. I started doing just one 10min trainer video two weeks ago and I'm already noticing a huge difference! My entire body works harder in those 10 min than if I went to the gym for a half hour."



With a huge range of bonus items included it seems that this package is the answer to 90 million American dreams. Those that have gone online to buy 10 Minute Trainer have seen remarkable results. Positive comments keep flooding in especially from those that seem to have struggled to lose weight for years. A staggering 84% of users would recommend this to friends or family. For anyone that didn't find it worked for them a full 60 day money back guarantee protected their purchase. With so many positive results there clearly is a way to lose weight in just 10 minutes and that's by using the 10 Minute Trainer system. You can read all the reviews and get information on the latest special discounts at http://10minutetrain.net



About 10 Minute Train

At 10 Minute Train we specialize in helping people get fit and healthy. By looking at the latest products we can bring you important information on what really helps us lose weight.



http://10minutetrain.net



Media Contact

Mary Walker Smith

MaryWalkerSmith@gmail.com