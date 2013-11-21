A Romance with the Master: Twelve Years in the Making, Uplifting New Book Offers Women Twenty-One Powerful Ways to Connect with God

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- While millions of women dedicate their lives to God, author Karen D. Greenwell has a bold message to strengthen their faith – study the Bible and study it closely. While this is easier said than done, Greenwell is poised to help thousands of women step up to the plate by releasing a compelling new book of study that is accessible and easy to digest.



‘A Romance with the Master’ takes all readers on a twenty-one step journey that will literally change their lives.



Synopsis:



A Romance with the Master: 21 Ways to Connect with God will take you on a twenty-one step journey to discover who God is, what His promises are, and that He can be trusted in every area of life. In Part One, Know the Master, God calls us, reveals that He knows us, and introduces Himself to us in seven different ways. In Part Two, Believe the Master, God gives us seven promises on which to build our lives. In Part Three, Trust the Master, God reveals seven powerful areas in which we can place our trust in Him and find true love and security. This journey through Isaiah 54 culminates in the most well-known verse of that passage: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper; and every tongue which rises against you in judgment you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is from Me,” says the LORD.



When you have found true romance with the Master, you can then place all your fears, hopes, and dreams in Him, trusting Him with all that you have and find the inner security, love, and peace that passes all understanding.



As the author explains, the book was inspired by a tumultuous period of her own life.



“At the age of twenty-three I was divorced with a child and another on the way. This is when I learned first-hand that God was my true husband when he gave me the scriptures from Isaiah 54. After meeting my now husband of twenty four years and working for both Lockheed Technical Operations Company and a local school, I decided to write a book for other women based on Isaiah 54,” says Greenwell.



Continuing, “I want women to realize that God is their Husband and learn to be secure in Him by knowing, believing, and trusting Him. When a woman really knows God, she can then believe what His word says, and trust Him with all of her being. It has taken me twelve years to formulate this message but I am now ready to share it with the world.”



While her book attracted the attention of many publishers, Greenwell chose to partner with Higgins Publishing, who have a steadfast reputation for their hands-on approach to helping writers achieve their dreams.



“I partnered with Higgins Publishing to encourage women worldwide to make their dreams a reality, and to connect women with their heavenly Father. Women, who were raised without a father, can experience a new relationship with a Father who will never leave them or forsake them. Additionally, married, single or divorced women, with or without children, can learn from the powerful lessons in the book,” she adds.



‘A Romance with the Master’ will be officially launched during this year’s National Bible Week. Autographed advance copies are available for order now, directly through the publisher: http://bit.ly/18miQmI.



For more information on partnering with Higgins Publishing, visit: http://www.higginspublishing.com



About Karen D. Greenwell

Karen D. Greenwell graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics with a minor in Physics. She worked at Lockheed Technical Operations Company (now Lockheed-Martin) for four years as an Orbit Analyst. She then taught Math and Science to High School students at Christian Community Academy in San Jose, California.



She currently teaches a Bible study course, based on her book, at Gate Way City Church in San Jose. She and her husband, Dan, make their home in San Jose where Dan is a Documentations Manager for a networking company. Her two sons are grown and have families of their own in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento, California.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.