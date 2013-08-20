A Safe Way to Gain Legit Twitter Followers Even Celebrities Would Use

Hawthorne, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Ordinary people, brands, and high profile celebrities alike can now get more Twitter followers and boost their presence from this popular social networking site within a short amount of time in a safe way through FreshFollowers.net. Unlike other dubious web marketing agencies that only gives you fake Twitter followers, this company aims to provide you with thousands of legitimate followers.



For businesses, it is only natural for them to look for ways to build their social media following such as in Facebook, Google+, and Twitter to raise awareness for the products and services they offer at the same time gain more customers. Many turn to buy Twitter followers to help increase their visibility but many also made the mistake of acquiring fake looking accounts that do not really provide value to their business.



FreshFollowers.net understands the value a huge following can give to brands. For this reason, they have devised a sophisticated strategy so that businesses can significantly increase their number of Twitter followers that are real and actively engaging. The company do not merely offer you numbers but a solid plan to increase the number of retweets and favorites your updates get which will drive your fan-base even further.



Many other agencies offer the same service by getting access to your account and joining massive follow back campaigns. While this appears to be a proven method to get more followers, most of the time, the followers don’t stay long and are usually composed of irrelevant users that are not really interested with the products and services that you offer. FreshFollowers.net’s one of a kind system on how to get Twitter followers does not require access to your account giving you peace of mind that your account is safe. There is also no need for you to follow back random people so your Twitter feed stays relevant.



You might have heard of famous celebrities and politicians who allegedly buy Twitter followers. While this may sound surprising to many, this is actually a regular occurring scene in the internet marketing world. There are several reasons why people want to have large volumes of followers in Twitter. For some, this simple feeds their ego. While it is not illegal to purchase social media followers, getting them from an unreliable source can actually bring in more harm for their reputation rather than benefits.



FreshFollowers.net does not use bots to create fake Twitter accounts. All followers supplied have pictures, bio information, and are actively tweeting unlike many suppliers. This means, whenever someone looks at your Twitter profile, they will not be able to determine which ones are purchased.



The company promises quality deliverables and even offer a money back guarantee in the event that they have failed to provide the number of followers on the time you have agreed. All accounts will have natural turnover of followers and if in case you experience a follower dropout rate of more than 10% during the first year, the company will replace them.



About FreshFollowers.net

FreshFollowers.net has received positive reviews from customers. With a large and legit following, you are more likely to gain attention.



Contact:

Carl Robinson

3501 JACK NORTHROP AVE

SUITE G1657

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA,

90250, USA.

support@freshfollowers.net

310-601-4982