A San Diego Dentist Urges Patients to Choose Dental Implants

There are several options for restoring a tooth following an accident or injury, but dental implants are fast becoming the preferred method as they look natural and they are cost effective; implants are also stronger so they are less likely to become damaged.



Dr. Zerafat explains:



“Dental implants offer patients an effective way of restoring their smile. They look natural, and they will give the patient a beautiful smile. Many people that have suffered tooth loss are often self-conscious, but an implant can be life changing for many people and help to improve their lost confidence.”



Other options for replacing lost teeth include having a bridge fitted or a denture. However, dental implants are often the best choice as they can last for up to twenty years provided that they are looked after properly, and while dental implants are more expensive, they are a worthwhile investment.



Dr. Zerafat advises anyone considering having dental implants to speak to a dentist who is experienced in this type of cosmetic dental work. Dr. Zerafat is a fully qualified dental surgeon and he has years of experience of working with patients to regain their perfect smile.



To find out more about dental implants, visit: http://www.DentistPacificBeach.com.



About Dr. Zerafat

Dr. Zerafat is a San Diego dentist based at the Dentist Pacific Beach practice. Dr. Zerafat studied UCLA Implant Placement and Restoration at UCLA, California; Dr. Zerafat studied as a Doctor of Dental Surgery at University of California, San Francisco; he has studied implant Placement Restoration at UCLA.



In addition to providing family and cosmetic dentistry and implants in the Pacific Beach area, Dr. Zerafat also provides 24/7 emergency dental services in Pacific Beach, San Diego. For more information, visit http://www.DentistPacificBeach.com



