A School That Gives You the Right Tools to Turn Your Sports Passion Into a Profession

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Sport psychology is a rapidly growing profession. Many fitness enthusiasts and athletes seek the services of sport psychology experts and mental training coaches who can help them with the mental/psychological aspects of sports competition and fitness training. Mental training skills (focus, relaxation, goal-setting, leadership and reducing anxiety) are critical in separating first from second place in sports competition. More recently, recreational athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels are finding mental training beneficial as well.



The MA in Applied Sport Psychology is designed to challenge graduate students to use critical thinking skills to enhance the performance and lives of their surrounding community. Through the program, graduate students gain competency by creating opportunities to assist others while working toward graduation and becoming an applied practitioner in the field of sport psychology. The faculty assists to engage in the mentoring of graduate students to facilitate self-awareness, growth and understanding by continuing to develop the necessary skills needed to be successful in an applied setting.



This degree comes with a world of benefits. One being that it is an online course, so you can learn at your own pace from wherever you are in the world. It’s also very affordable, so anyone can apply and work towards their MA. And best of all, this degree gives you real-world experience you can use in the real world.



A sports psychology degree from Wexford is a great way to capitalize on an ever expanding field of sports and sports science.



Wexford's degree program website can be found here:



