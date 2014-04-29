A Schumacher Kart Session for Buck's Parties & Team Building Activities Brisbane Is Conducted by Kingston Park Raceway

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Kingston Park Raceway, an ultimate fun zone conducts a Schumacher Kart session for buck’s parties and team building activities in Brisbane. Not only for buck’s parties, but also for group bookings and birthdays, they offer rides and games for off-the-track fun. They suggest customers to go for their exclusive packages that are especially organized for such corporate events or team building activities.



What do they offer? With an aim to make it a bang up-to-date destination for the Buck night in Brisbane, they run amusement rides, bungee jumping, pit stop Café, and many more. With the most innovative go karts and racing equipment in the country, their event guarantees to be the best part of anyone’s social calendar. They believe that what else can be so much more exciting than karts in order to build a healthy relationship between colleagues or mates. This is a complete entertainment venue for a person who loves thrill and entertainment of high speed.



What is unique about them? Elaborating on Kids Karting, a spokesperson from Kingston Park Raceway mentions, “We are a favourite among kids of all ages. With plenty of rides and entertainment for kids, as well as BBQ facilities and pergolas, it’s the ultimate family day out. We've got the purpose-built Indy Track for the 5- to 10-year olds with bumpers to ensure their safety. They’ll love whizzing around the track in one of our great Rookie Karts. And if that’s not enough fun already, we've even got a set of awesome amusement rides to add to their excitement.”



One must make use of their great catering options or can grab refreshments on the day from their very own Pit Stop Café.



About Kingston Park Raceway

Kingston Park Raceway offers Australia’s largest and most technically advanced Go Kart Hire & Amusement venue. The 1100m outdoor circuit has over 100 Go Karts and 3 great Go Kart Tracks to test any driver’s skills, no matter whether the client is a beginner, intermediate or advanced Kart racer. There are 4 levels of go karts at www.kingstonpark.com.au, to suit varied levels of ability and experience.



For more information, please visit http://www.kingstonpark.com.au



Contact Details:

20 Mudgee Street

Kingston, Queensland, Australia 4114