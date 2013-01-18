Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Grand Entertainment Group, announces their first DVD release of 2013, the independent romantic comedy, A Secret Promise, starring Victor Alfieri (Angels & Demons), veteran actress Ione Skye (Say Anything, Rivers Edge), two time Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe® nominee Talia Shire (Rocky, The Godfather), and two time Primetime Emmy® nominee Ron Silver (Ali, Timecop) in what would be his final role before his death.



A Secret Promise, written, directed, and produced by Fraydun Manocherian, was the Winner of the Best Audience Feature Film Award at the 2011 Bel-Air Film Festival, and a part of Film Festival Flix. This adventure filled romantic comedy is about a man who thought he had everything he wanted until he found the one thing he needed: true love. Ferro Olivetti (Victor Alfieri) left Italy to live the American dream and succeeded in every way. Now wealth, women and partying make up his life as the elusive billionaire president of Olivetti Enterprises, until one day, when his dying father makes one final request; leave it all behind for one month. Not capable of refusing his father’s wish, Ferro embarks penniless to New York City, and finds a world very different from his life of privilege. His new employer, the Curtis family is concerned only with money and selfishness. However, through the turn of a few chance meetings, Ferro begins to find his way, finds himself and comes to understand humility, charity and respect. When fate throws a certain woman named Diane (Ione Skye) into his life, not once, but twice, Ferro finds love. Before they can live happily ever after he’s going to have to get past Diane’s mother (Talia Shire), who is far from receptive to this poor stranger’s attention to her only daughter, and the secret to his true identity.



The DVD is available from Grand Entertainment Group, and can be found at most major retailers for $19.98, as well as on Amazon.com. To view the trailer of A Secret Promise visit A Secret Promise Trailer.



