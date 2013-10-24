A Select Salon Brings Private Hair Studios to Port Charlotte and North Port, FL

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Keeping hair in good condition can often be a challenge, and keeping its styling on trend is increasingly difficult with the wide variety of different looks that come with the speed of international fashion. Finding a hair care professional who customers can trust is now a big preoccupation for people, and once they find a stylist they like, the often stick with them. In order to help connect more customers with stylists and provide a wider variety of easily available options for all, Malinda Bailey has opened a new Hair Salon in Port Charlotte with a difference. A Select Salon by Malinda, Inc. operates like a hair stylist bazaar.



The new design concept is that of a mini-mall of individual hair salons decorated, stocked and equipped by individual hair stylists to cater to their own specific skill set, tastes and preferred atmospheres. This unique approach to a salon allows professionals to set their own hours and make their own appointments, so they can establish their own client lists.



Equally, it allows customers the opportunity to try each different hair stylist and get a far greater range of choice than they would normally have at a typical salon, with competition between professionals keeping prices competitive and offering a far more dynamic range of styling options.



A spokesperson for A Select Salon by Malinda, Inc. explained, “The concept is completely new to Florida and Malinda Bailey are determined to create the ultimate salon for both hair care professionals and customers by creating this customizable environment that comes with an abundance of choice and options to serve every need. The Hair Salon in North Port also offers a wider range of beauty treatments from trained beauticians and so provides everything people could need under a single roof, with the benefit of increased choice thrown in.”



About A Select Salon by Malinda, Inc.

A Select Salon is the ultimate hair salon in North Port and Port Charlotte, Fl. They provide services such as cuts, colors, perms, nails, keratin treatments, and everything customers would expect from a modern beauty salon. . Each independent salon professional makes their own appointments, and sets their own prices and hours, to ensure that customers will always have a direct connection to their hair care professional. For more information please visit: http://aselectsalon.com/