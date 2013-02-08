A Sense of Evil: Compelling Debut Novel from Dana Descalzi Boasts Female Protagonist with Unique Ability to Sense Evil

Glen Rock, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Most debut authors use their first novel to test the literary waters. However, in the case of New Jersey’s Dana Descalzi, a debut novel can also be bold, powerful and compelling.



‘A Sense of Evil’ fuses a raw plot with enough reality to drag any redder deep into its intricate narrative.



Synopsis:



Dani O'Rielly is a stay at home mom who possesses a unique ability to sense evil in people. It's not just mischievous evil; it's pure, noxious, dangerous evil.



She is threatened by an incidental confrontation, which turns into an obsessive and perilous game between Dan and this dark figure. Meeting this fiend turns her ordinary life upside down.



Involving her loved ones is far too dangerous, so in the end, she must fight this demon on her own.



As the author explains, her book has been a labor of love for many years.



“I have spent over four years writing the book, testing it on people and further refining the storyline. This has been no easy task but the end result is getting a great response from readers,” says Descalzi.



She continues, “I didn’t want to rush the process and risk losing the ability to grip readers with every page.”



While most action-based fiction sees a strong male character at the lead, Descalzi wanted to give women the chance to prove they are equally as brave.



“I felt it was time for a book to contain a strong-willed female protagonist. Therefore, I created Dani O’Rielly and am getting great feedback from her as a character,” she adds.



Critics praise Descalzi for the diligent effort she has put into her work. This appears to be working among readers, who are demanding another book.



“I won’t say too much yet, but this may not be the end of Dani. There could be more books in the works; you’ll have to wait and see,” she says.



Readers are urged to keep their ears to the ground for any official announcements.



In the meantime, ‘A Sense of Evil’ is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/WqhLYR



About the Author: Dana Descalzi

Dana Descalzi is a registered nurse from New Jersey. She is married with four boys.