A Shortage of Available Properties to Rent Near Gatwick Airport

Crawley, West Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- As autumn rapidly approaches monthly rental prices continue to blossom in the Gatwick Airport area which is situated on the Surrey and West Sussex borders. Whilst many estate agents in Horley and Crawley are reporting an active but still subdued residential property sales market all the lettings agents in Crawley and Horley are reporting very strong demand and continued rising rents.



A spokesman for Greenaway Residential Estate Agent Crawley, Simon Brown said 'whilst we saw an improved residential sales market over the summer months this was nothing compared to the residential lettings market. Available rental properties in the area have been lacking mainly due to two factors, Nestle moving their Croydon Head Office into the area and increasing passenger numbers at Gatwick Airport.' This is great news for Greenaway Residential who are planning to open their new estate agents Horley office in 2013.



Although Gatwick Airport has Horley to the North and Crawley to the south, Crawley has definitely seen more activity in the rental market. This is mainly because of the local amenities lacking in Horley and better facilities in Crawley. This has not gone unnoticed by many of the tenants that have been relocating to the area and why Crawley has seen the majority of the new tenants



If you are thinking of letting your property in the Gatwick area call Crawley Letting Agents Greenaway Residential to arrange a free no obligation market appraisal of your property on +44 (0)1293 561188 and speak to a member of our team.