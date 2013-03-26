A Silent Hair Loss Epidemic Among Our Nation's Women

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- There’s a silent epidemic in our country: thin hair, hair loss, and permanent baldness in women. It is such a closely guarded issue that the husbands of many women who have been married for five years, ten years, or even longer don’t know what their wife looks like without a hairpiece or weave. In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Dr. Seymour Weaver addresses this problem openly, ending the silence that surrounds this very real problem.



When women don’t talk about their hair loss or cover up the problem, it prevents them from getting the treatment that they need in a timely fashion. When they fail to do so, it is often too late to fix the problem, and permanent baldness occurs.



Prenatal vitamins and the commonly known solution for hair growth aren’t the answer. Weaves aren’t the answer. Seeking the help of a medical professional and finding out what is really at the root of your roots is the answer. Dr. Weaver outlines some of the common causes—genetics, medication, hair styling, and scalp infections—and provides a comprehensive look at the diagnosis and treatment of female hair loss.



Thanks to Dr. Weaver, the tens of thousands of silent sufferers will finally be provided with the information that they need, as well as the powerful message that it is time to speak up. Tyra Banks, Wendy Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Chris Rock have all talked about “good hair”, now it is time to talk about treatment and solutions.



Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://drseymourweaver.com.



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For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770