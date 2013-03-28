A Simple Alarm Clock Feature Helps People Wake Up Like Sunshine from CNET Download

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Morning persons and non-morning persons can both celebrate at the new feature from CNET Download allows people to wake up in their favourite songs or their least favourite songs.



Alarm Clock is free software that can be downloaded in the website of CNET Download that is simple yet very effective.



Alarm Clock can be used to schedule alarms for each day of the week and it has a rather simple user-interface so it’s not advisable to expect much especially if the user will only encounter it for 5 seconds each day. Alarm times can be customized depending on the user’s preference.



Options to choose from the music library is allowed and also the default sounds can also be used as well, if the sound of the school would suffice to wake up in the morning, then that could be chosen too which is already included once the free Alarm Clock software is installed.



The good thing about this program aside from providing a nice wake-up call is that once it is customized, the user doesn’t have to go back to it each day, it can just be customized and set once in a month. The option to choose different sounds to wake-up to is also a great but simple feature.



Alarm Clock download is quick and easy at CNET Download’s website where there are hundreds of other programs that can also be downloaded for free.



About Alarm Clock

Alarm Clock is no non-sense simple wake-up call software available at CNET Download for free. It is available in Windows NT to Windows 8 and will run smoothly with no known issues. It has gathered more than 2 million downloads world-wide and proves to be useful until today.



Contact:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website – http://download.cnet.com/Alarm-Clock/3000-2350_4-10064069.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001