A Simple and Helpful Alarm Clock from Download Cnet

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Have an alarm clock on one's computer by having this freeware. Alarms can be done each day of the week and it also has the snooze option. It's a very simple and yet very helpful. There may be lots and lots of available alarm clocks online but this very simple program takes a room in every computer because of its simplicity and being user friendly.



Alarm Clock is a very simple freeware that allows the user to have a typical alarm clock; to setup alarms for each day of the week. The user can choose an MP3 or a WAV file and then hit set alarms. Snooze intervals can also be set depending on the user's choice. When the alarm triggers, the chosen music file can be heard on the background. Even if the program is simple and easy to understand, it doesn't allow the user to personalize a display message when an alarm triggers. This part may just be ignored as the main purpose of the alarm clock is to give the needed music and snooze.



The main purpose of an Alarm clock is given by this program. It's simplicity is appreciated by most of the users and makes it on the number four spot for Alarm and Clock software of Download Cnet. It works on Windows NT, 98, Me, 2000, XP, 2003, Vista, 7 and 8. Sophisticated alarm clocks are not needed if they are just too complicated to operate. With this simple alarm clock, users are assured that they can be woken up on their desired time. There may be a lot of alarm clock download available online but this one is the one that should be considered. This Free Alarm Clock eliminates all of the unwanted hassles and just provides what is needed.



About Download Cnet

Download Cnet is popular website that offers news, reviews, downloads and information about software, mobiles and other gadgets. This Free Alarm Clock that they offer may seem so simple but Download Cnet acknowledges the fact that this is what the users need that’s why this is the one that they provide.



Contact

Feel free to provide any comment or suggestion about this press release

Luther Blissett

Contact Phone – (212) 231 7101

Contact Email - support@youtubetomp3dl.com

Website http://download.cnet.com/Alarm-Clock/3000-2350_4-10064069.html

Complete Address - 132 W 31st St #9, Zip Code - 10001