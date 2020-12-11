A Slow and Sluggish QuickBooks File Could Mean More Than Just an Overgrown File: E-Tech

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- When a data file is under the 200 MB mark, it is easy for the QuickBooks to manage data. When a data file exceeds this size, the software finds it hard to keep data in order, resulting in incorrect reports.



"Abnormalities with the Balance Sheet is the best indicator of a problem," John Rocha of E-Tech said. "If the total Assets do not equal total Liabilities and Equity that could indicate a problem."



The reasons for data corruption could be many. When a data file is relatively small, it is easy for the software to keep data intact add new data if need be at the right place for efficient future data operations. With a gradual increase with data size, it becomes difficult for the software to keep data in order.



A corrupt file can especially be detrimental if it is connected to any outside reporting programs. If those programs use automatic sync managers to connect to QuickBooks, it would result in incorrect reporting or even a failure in the sync process itself.



A cue of possible data corruption include errors on the screen or in Qbwin.log file, sluggish performance, paid bills shown as unpaid, sudden shutdown of QuickBooks while attempting to save or delete a transaction, negative balance in the transaction history and discrepancies such as total Assets not matching total Liabilities and Equity. Running the QuickBooks' Verify Data function confirms corruption and recommends the Rebuild of Data.



Rocha recommends downloading regular updates for the software, keeping the file size in limit -generally around 250 MB for QuickBooks Pro and Premier and around 500 MB for Enterprise, actively monitoring the database and creating backups to prevent data corruption.



Running the QuickBooks' Rebuild Data function takes apart all data existing within the file and rearranges the file in correct order.



Other solutions in terms of file size reduction include performing a data Condense, or starting a new QuickBooks file with Opening Balances to significantly reduce file size.



E-Tech offers data repair solutions that work with any version of QuickBooks with a success rate of over 95 percent.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks File Size Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/



