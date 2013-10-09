A Small Orange Discount Released by Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- A new $5 off A Small Orange promo code is now being offered for web hosting services from A Small Orange. A Small Orange is one of the smaller, but more prominent web hosting companies in the world, offering a variety of services from a unique website that makes it appear to be an orange juice distributor rather than one of the more respected web hosting companies on the internet.



A Small Orange began in 2003 and has grown to host over 25,000 clients around the world. Considering that little more than 30 employees make up the staff of ASmallOrange , it is a remarkable achievement. Offering 24/7 support, A Small Orange offers many advantages for small businesses looking for web hosting solutions. There are currently five web hosting plans offered by A Small Orange:



- Shared

- Reseller

- Business



In addition to the five different plans, there are five tiers available as well;



- Tiny

- Small

- Medium

- Large

- Super



The Tiny tier plan offers plenty of services for a mere $35 per year. Including the 24/7 customer service, 250mb of storage, 5GB bandwidth, the Tiny tier plan is very impressive. On the other side is the Super tier which includes 25GB of storage and 500GB bandwidth for $30 per month. The Medium tier is priced at $10 per month and offers 5GB storage and 100GB bandwidth.



For more information about the $5 discount for purchasing web hosting services and a small orange review , visit Host Cabbie .



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

contact@hostcabbie.com

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

http://www.hostcabbie.com