A Sneak Peek at the Recently Renovated Seating at Minute Maid Park

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Baseball buffs have a new reason to cheer about, in the upcoming season. AstrosSeatingChart.com, a website that provides information about the different seating areas within Minute Maid Park for Major League Baseball games has updated the information regarding seating arrangements. The Houston Astros ball park is a great venue to view the Major League Baseball game. The western division for the 2013 Major League Baseball Season has Houston Astros as a member of the American League.



Minute Maid Park, also referred to as The Ball Park, has witnessed the National League playoffs since 2000 and is located in downtown Houston, Texas. The park claims that “it has retractable-roof that can be closed during bad weather and a natural grass field that minimizes bad hops in the infield.” It has a seating capacity of over 40,950. AstrosSeating.com also gives details about the park dimensions. The website offers Astros tickets for Astros seats.



The seating information at the Ball Park is updated before the start of each baseball season. AstrosSeating.com provides all information pertaining to the park seating. The seating at the four levels of the stadium is divided into various sections.



The most enticing seating location in the park is the Houston Astros Diamond Club. The Astros Diamond Club section has 300 seats. The other seating sections include Astros View Deck, Astros Suites, Astros Power Club, and many more. The price of the Astros ticket is high for Houston Astros seats that are much sought after. The ticket office helps people to make reservations in the VIP section to watch sessions of batting practice conducted at the park. At Minute Maid Park, 1.5 hours before the game begins, the parking spots open up, and enthusiastic fans stream in to watch the game.



For additional information regarding the seating and for other details about the history of the Minute Maid Park, please visit the website www.astrosseatingchart.com



About AstrosSeatingChart.com

AstrosSeating.com is a website that contains all the information with regard to seating arrangements at the Minute Maid Park Seating Chart. It displays a seating chart wherein one can see how the seating is arranged at the Park. The seating charts for various arrangements and seasons are listed in the website for the benefit of baseball fans scurrying for the same. The website also provides a wide range of information about the facilities available at the Ball Park.



Media Contact

URL: http://www.astrosseatingchart.com

848 N. Rainbow Blvd #371, Las Vegas, Nevada 89107