A Sneak Peek Into the Etoro Review

eToro is an online broker. It is considered to be one of the better brokers out there. In fact, it has received quite good feedback and reviews, which makes the company quite trustworthy. One of the things that none of the eToro review can go by without talking is the eToro Openbook. This is a new feature that the company has chosen to bring to the table and it is called “social trading”. The OpenBook is actually a different, broker based take on social networking websites. With the help of the social trading network, people would be able to meet traders, interact with them and find out what strategies others are employing to better their company. Since all of this is happening in real time and on a continuous basis, it provides for good connectivity between traders and it provides for a stream of information as well.



The interface of the OpenBook is quite easy and very convenient. eToro reviews would also mention the mobile platform of the trading operation, which is responsive and really easy to work with. Other than the eToro OpenBook, there are a lot of other benefits of this website. This starts with the trading communication and passage of information. It also includes account levels. These account levels are the levels through which a broker can go to as they deposit more funds and their account enlarges. People start off as bronze and their level will rise as their account upgrades. The account will upgrade when the broker puts more money in it and improves their investment.



When one reaches the silver level, they will actually get access to trading courses organized for brokers. They will also get the benefit of getting some advice from a trading expert that has been appointed exclusively for one’s account.



