A Sneak Peek Into the Finest Condos in Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The real estate landscape is constantly changing with new projects coming up. Miami, which is one of the hottest places to own a condo in, is no stranger to this trend as buyers are making smart investments in this part of the country. To help such buyers get a glance into some of the most talked about condo projects along the beach, http://www.topnewconstructionsmiami.com/ has put together a list of top ten runners.



The website which has and continues to make real estate sense with every advice it provides hopes to help new buyers get everything they need by perusing this list. Izzy Buholzer and his Miami Real Estate Team, the people behind the effort have come up with a list of projects based on customer feedback, location, innovation and track records of both, developers and architects.



The list features One Thousand Museum, Jade Signature, Chateau Beach Residences, Mansions at Acqualina, Regalia, Porsche Tower, Grove at Grand Bay, Echo Aventura, Bellini Williams Island and Parque Towers.



Lists in general don’t offer the complete picture and it is this reason why the website has also composed a video presentation showcasing the hotspots and the features they carry. One quick look at the video is all that is needed to understand what these projects are and the worth they hold.



The top 10 condo constructions in Miami are heating up the real estate market and it is only a matter of time before they completely sell out.



To know more about these projects, watch the video and in general gather more information log onto http://www.topnewconstructionsmiami.com



Media Contact



Izzy Buholzer, Estate Agent

The Miami Real Estate Team

4000 NE 170 Street, #601

N Miami Beach, FL 33160

305-476-8000

info@ibmiami.com