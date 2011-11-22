A Snowman Made of Pampers Diapers? ‘Lil’ Baby Cakes’ Features Clever Holiday Baby Gift Creation

Grand Blanc, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2011 -- The holiday season is coming up quickly, and shoppers are busy figuring out what gifts to buy for friends and family.



For those who have an expectant mom on their list and are looking for holiday baby gifts, diapers are always a practical choice. As any parent knows, babies go through dozens of diapers very quickly. But while useful, giving the mom-to-be a gift-wrapped box of diapers purchased from the grocery store is not necessarily the most visually-appealing present.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of themed baby diaper cakes. Lil’ Baby Cakes features handmade, gorgeous cakes that look good enough to eat—except instead of flour and sugar they are made with Pampers Swaddler size 1 diapers.



Lil’Baby Cakes recently introduced five holiday diaper cakes that draw upon classic holiday elements that will sure to be an appreciated and memorable baby gift for the new parents.



Looking just like traditional tiered cakes, the diaper cakes are decorated with small baby gifts such as small stuffed animals or baby care products by Johnson and Johnson as well as festive ribbons and bows.



“The snowman diaper cake was created based on my passion for snowman collectibles,” said Candy Budyta, owner and creative director of Lil’ Baby Cakes, adding that her husband didn’t believe her when she said she was going to make a diaper cake to look like a snowman.



The snowman and snowgirl diaper cakes have really been a hit for the holiday season. In 2010, American Baby Magazine featured a full page overview of the snowman diaper cake in one of its issues.



“I was delighted that a national publication showcased my design,” said Budyta. “I have really been pleased with how these cakes have been received on our website.”



Using the website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which diaper cake to order! Customers may choose from cakes made for girls, boys, as well as those that are gender neutral. Each cake is accompanied by a colorful photo as well as a complete description of what is included.



For example, the Holiday Snow Boy Diaper Cake is described as being 16 inches tall and one foot wide, with a base made of 70 completely usable Pampers Swaddler diapers. The cake includes two burp cloths, a baby cap, Johnson and Johnson baby wash, lotion, shampoo and powder, and some festive jingle bells.



About Lil' Baby Cakes

Lil' Baby Cakes has been online for 11 years, offering newborn diaper cakes designed around today's most popular themes. Each design is created using only brand name ingredients new moms know and trust. Customers include family and friends celebrating the birth of a new baby, coworkers interested in sending a corporate baby gift, and by hostesses purchasing diaper cakes as baby shower centerpieces. The company ships their diaper cakes worldwide.