'A Squirrel Named Turtle,' an Action/Adventure Book for Kids, Is Released by Author Stan Kitchen

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Stan Kitchen, an author from Kentucky, has just released a juvenile fiction book titled “A Squirrel Named Turtle.” Stan, who has also recently launched a new website, spends his days working as an EMT and his spare time writing. As Stan noted on his new site, he has more stories in his head than he could ever write, so he hopes he can choose them wisely.



In the case of his new action/adventure story, which is also available on Facebook, Stan definitely seems to have done just that: the book is about a squirrel with the memorable name of Turtle, and his brother Sam, who are both born into squirrel royalty. The boys’ mom and dad are adored by the squirrels who reside in the northern woods, and are also leaders in its hierarchy.



After tragedy strikes the squirrel family, the only world the brothers have ever known comes crashing down around them. Unfortunately, things go from bad to worse when man enters the picture, and ends up threatening the boys’ very existence.



“Realizing the hopelessness of their situation, the young squirrels, along with three friends, set out to find a new home,” Stan said, adding that deep in his heart, Turtle knows there is only one place they can live in peace: the squirrel sanctuary.



“The question is, does the sanctuary exist or is it just a myth? There is only one way for the squirrels to find out, they must search for it.”



Although he tries to remain optimistic, Turtle cannot help but wonder if he and the others will be able to find this amazing legendary place made famous by squirrel folklore, or if any of them will even survive long enough to see it.



In the short time “A Squirrel Named Turtle” has been available, it has already become a hit with kids of all ages who love the seemingly small story with a big heart. Kids can relate to the likeable characters, and they enjoy the underlying message of love, hope and the opportunity for the squirrels to find their true destiny.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Stan’s new book is welcome to visit his website at any time; there, they can read about the author and his work, and also purchase the book.



About Stan Kitchen

Stan Kitchen is an author based in Ashland, Kentucky. He has just written and released a juvenile fiction book titled “A Squirrel Named Turtle,” a story that is filled with humor, hope, action and adventure. The book is ideal for kids of all ages. For more information, please visit http://stanrkitchen.wix.com/stankitchenbooks