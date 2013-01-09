A Star Furniture Offers Unbelievable Deal on Their 5-Piece Avalon Set

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- A Star Furniture has included a 5-piece Avalon set for only $189 dollars as one of their specials for the month of January. This special deal, one of eight this month for the discount furniture outlet, is poised to be a success for the store and a bargain for the customer.



While other discount furniture stores typically sell a 5-piece Avalon set for $800 and upward, A Star Furniture offers the same elegant set for less than a quarter of that price. This Glendale based discount furniture outlet is able to provide the very best cheap furniture prices due to its minimal overhead costs. “70% of our business is generated through referrals from our loyal customers,” reads the company’s site. “With little or no advertising, it minimizes overhead costs and allows us to pass the savings onto you, our customers.”



For those looking to buy cheap furniture for the entire house, including cheap living room furniture, A Star Furniture certainly has you covered. This discount furniture store offers a 13-piece Ashley Furniture set for only $989, a 6-piece Acme bedroom furniture set for just $599, and a TV stand featuring 2 CD drawers (63"W x 21"D x 24"H) for a low price of $319. Not only does A Star Furniture offer large-scale furniture items, but they also feature a wide selection of lamps, rugs, room dividers, clocks, and chests.



About A Star Furniture

While A Star Furniture offers cheap furniture, this discount furniture store supplies furniture and accessories that are made from quality wood, fabrics, and materials. All furniture and pieces A Star Furniture provides are brand new and carefully delivered and boxed to assure product integrity and quality. Located in Glendale, CA, A Star Furniture’s showroom is open seven days a week and associates are there to help you make your decision. You can also visit their website and buy online. For more information please visit, http://www.astarfurn.com.