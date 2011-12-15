A Steam Cleaner for the Holidays? Daimer Offers Special Pricing on Two Consumer Machines

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, globally recognized as a provider of professional grade steam cleaner equipment, has cut prices on two of its most popular machines for the holidays. The machines, the KleenJet® Pro Plus 200S and Pro Plus 300CS, offer commercial grade steam power at consumer prices.



"These two steam cleaner machines comprise our entire Pro Plus line, which has always been popular with consumers and small business customers," pronounced Daimer.com communication manager for product promotions Matthew Baratta. "These lines offer everything you need to clean hard floors, tile and grout, and remove stains from carpets. The perfect holiday gift."



A Steam Cleaner for the Holidays



Daimer®’s two Pro Plus machines can reach top cleaning temperatures of 310ºF and can generate pressure levels of nearly 75 psi. Both steam cleaner machines operate on standard electricity found in homes and use only one power cord. (Some commercial-grade systems require two cords.)



The steam cleaner machines feature variable adjustments for power, a feature typically not found on systems in this price range. The feature offers maximum performance on different types of surfaces.



Both steam cleaner machines have 4 liters of water capacity for longer periods of uninterrupted cleaning. The 200S can operate for up to four hours. The 300CS machine, which includes a continuous refill chamber, is designed for virtually non-stop use. The steam cleaners are housed in stainless steel covers and have stainless steel boilers.



Daimer® protects both steam cleaner machines with a commercial-grade warranty for 1 year on parts and labor, and a total of 3 years on parts.



For additional information about Daimer® vapor steam cleaner machines, portable steam cleaner machines or steam vacuum cleaners, visit http://www.daimer.com/steam-cleaners/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



