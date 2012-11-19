A Step Above Cleaning Announces 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- With over 15 years of experience in the house cleaning industry, A Step Above Cleaning has announced complete satisfaction services. Being locally and family owned has been able to attribute to their success and sustain relationships with customers by understanding homeowners on a personal level.



The house cleaners in Montgomery County PA are one of the main reasons A Step Above Cleaning is successful because they provide the newest techniques and use products that are up to date, making them stay ahead of the curve. They understand that with the best cleaning products and materials, A Step Above Cleaning can provide outstanding services leaving every client satisfied.



A Step Above Cleaners realizes that their job is not complete until homeowners are 100% satisfied with the work they have done. For house cleaning in Media, PA they offer schedules that suit the client the best. For example, whether it may be daily, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever schedule works for the homeowner, A Step Above Cleaning can accommodate.



For those with health risks, need their home spotless and can be rest assured when A Step Above Cleaning comes in for a full house cleaning. They take pride in their 100% satisfaction guaranteed services so that homeowners who are extremely busy do not have to worry about cleaning.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to< a href="http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com/">http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com>.