A Step Above Cleaning Announces New Services in Home Cleaning

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- House Cleaners in Glenside, PA have been doing high quality work ever since they have came into the cleaning service industry. In the Greater Philadelphia area, wherever they have worked, A Step Above Cleaning has had exceptional ratings for their services and is well appreciated among its clientel. Even with their current outstanding services, A Step Above Cleaning decided to include new services on top of the previous exisiting ones. With house cleaners in Langhorne, PA they are well equipped to take on any job, whether it is in the bathroom, kitchen, or even the whole house. A Step Above cleaning technicians can manage everything when it comes to House Cleaning in Langhorne, PA. The new and revised set of services are as follows:



Throughout the house



Clean meticulously from ceiling to floor

Dust, clean, shine, polish all furniture, ceiling fans, light fixtures, window sills, chair rails, moldings, baseboards, door frames, picture frames, etc.

Vacuum all carpeted areas

Wash all types of floors

Move items to clean beneath them and then replace them where they belong



Bathroom



Thoroughly clean, sanitize, and disinfect everything in the bathroom

Clean, sanitize, and disinfect the toilet from inside, out, around, and behind it

Clean and polish mirrors and all fixtures

Sink area is left clean and shiny

Remove mold, mildew, soap scum, etc.

All woodwork (baseboards, window sills, door frames and moldings, etc.) are wiped down

Floors are hand washed



About A Step Above Cleaning

A Step Above Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the cleaning industry. They are a local family owned and operated business that leaves customers satisfied with our complete house cleaning services. We make a point to go “a step above” our competitors. Our reasonable rates will leave your entire home spotless from top to bottom, from ceiling fan to baseboards, and everything in between. A Step Above is not a franchise and they supply everything needed to get the job done right.