A Step Above House Cleaning Announces 30% off on First Time House Cleaning's

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- A Step Above House Cleaning is currently offering a 30% discount on first time house cleaning for any potential client. They provide complete House Cleaning services for kitchens, bathrooms and many other parts of a home. They have attained a leading position as one of the top House Cleaners in Bucks County and Montgomery County, PA after years of dedicated service to their current clients.



A spokesperson for A Step Above House Cleaning recently stated, “We are providing a 30% discount on first time House Cleaning for all of our potential clients because we not only want to expand our business, but we want to offer potential customers a discount for signing up with us! We also want them to have an incentive to come back!”



At A Step Above House Cleaning, their House Cleaners provide thorough and detailed cleaning services. Cleaning from top to bottom, they dust, clean, and polish all kinds of: furniture, fans, window sills, chair rails, door frames, and more! They also use state-of the-art techniques and the latest line of vacuum cleaners in order to clean carpeted areas. Having House Cleaners from A Step Above House Cleaning will make any person’s floor spotless! Each of their cleaners works hard to remove any mold, soap scum, and any other unwanted debris from bathrooms.



A Step Above Cleaning has been providing cleaning services to their clients for the last fifteen years with a full dedication and understanding of the value of their time and money. They guarantee 100% customer satisfaction with their House Cleaning, and their House Cleaners inspect every little detail of a client’s home after they clean in order to make sure they have done the perfect cleaning job!



To know more regarding contact details, for a free estimate, or information about the other services they offer visit http://www.astepabovecleaningsrvices.com.